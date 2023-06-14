Monsoon enters North Bengal, region to get heavy rain: MeT

KOLKATA: Heavy rainfall alert has been issued for North Bengal as monsoon entered the region. South Bengal districts will continue to witness hot and humid conditions for the next two to three days, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted on Tuesday.



According to the prediction, some pockets of South Bengal may receive pre-monsoon isolated rainfall. However, there will be no major relief for the people in South Bengal districts from the hot and humid weather conditions. Monsoon usually enters North Bengal on June 7. However, this year Monsoon has reached the region five days later than its usual arrival time. The MeT office has not mentioned when the monsoon will enter South Bengal.

“There will be thundershowers in most of the North Bengal districts till June 16. Heavy rainfall alert has been issued for many of the North Bengal districts till Friday. There may be a possibility of landslides due to excessive rainfall. Districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri may receive more than 200 mm rainfall. There may be heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the next five days,” a weather official said.

The MeT office said that heat wave conditions would continue to haunt people in the western districts. Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Burdwan and East Burdwan will witness heatwaves till Friday. Kolkata and its adjoining areas will receive thunderstorms and lightning in the next few days.

Districts like Murshidabad, Nadia and Birbhum will receive thundershower on Wednesday. There may be rainfall in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia and East Burdwan districts. Incidentally, the onset of Monsoon in South Bengal has been delayed by El Nino and Cyclone “Biparjoy”. The weather officials cannot predict when the monsoon rain will enter South Bengal.

Monsoon was expected to enter South Bengal on June 11. The MeT office had earlier hinted that the upcoming Southwest Monsoon may be delayed and shortened with skewed distribution of rainfall among various regions. A link between a poor monsoon season and an El Nino event—developing in the equatorial Pacific Ocean this year—has been established by several experts recently.