Monkey enters Nabanna, climbs to 13th floor

Kolkata: A monkey suddenly barged into the 13th floor of Nabanna on Thursday morning sending the security guards in a tizzy who struggled to drive it out.



It is learnt that the monkey entered through the ground floor of the building and climbed up to the 13th floor. It was found sitting on the railing of the 13th-floor verandah in a video that went viral on social media.

According to sources, the monkey was inside the state secretariat jumping and running on all the floors descending downwards on being chased by the security guards for half an hour. Finally, it went out through the same path on the ground floor from which it had entered and the security guards heaved a sigh of relief.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office is situated on the 14th floor of the building. However, Banerjee has not been attending the office for the past week and has been operating from her residence due to an injury to her knee. Doctors have advised her “restricted movement”. The monkey, however, did not climb up to the 14th floor.