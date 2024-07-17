Monk beaten up by miscreants

Siliguri: After the Ramkrishna Mission land grabbing case, a monk of Siliguri was allegedly beaten up by some miscreants who threatened him to vacate his ashram. The monk is undergoing treatment at Siliguri



District Hospital.

The monk has been identified as Bhaktivedanta Padmanabha Maharaj, who is in charge of Gaudiya Sevashram located in Khaikhai Bazar area of North Ektiyashal, under the Bhaktinagar Police Station. The monk said: “They will kill me. They want to take over the land of Gaudiya Sevashram.” According to the monk, Avinash Roy, a former CPI(M) Panchayat member who stays next to the ashram, has been trying to occupy the ashram. The land belongs to Bhaktivedanta Mahavira Maharaj alias Vasudev Brahmachari. Presently, the ashram is being run by the Gaudiya Vedanta Samiti on the land. Bhaktivedanta Padmanabha Maharaj lives alone in the ashram. The Maharaj alleged that Avinash and his mother have been trying to grab the land by exploiting this opportunity.

He alleged that Avinash beat him up on Saturday with a chair. He suffered an injury on his head. On Monday, when his pain increased, he got admitted to the hospital.