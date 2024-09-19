Monk accused of sexually assaulting 36-yr-old, held

DARJEELING: Bimal Lama, a monk accused of molesting a 36-year-old, was arrested by the police and produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. The monk had been absconding and an arrest warrant was pending.



“He was arrested and produced at the CJM Court in Darjeeling on Tuesday. His bail prayer was rejected and he has been remanded to police custody for four days,” stated Pankaj Prasad, assistant public prosecutor, Darjeeling.

As per the complaint lodged by the father at the local police station, the 36-year-old woman was unwell for some days so she had gone to the Monastery located in the residence of monk Bimal Lama, located in the Darjeeling Hills, at around 6:30 pm on August 2. Lama was alone in the monastery. The complaint says that the monk, Bimal Lama, then started touching the victim inappropriately and tried to sexually assault her. She somehow managed to free herself from his grip and escaped. The victim on reaching home immediately confided to her parents, following which the police complaint was lodged. The victim in a state of trauma was admitted at a private nursing home. The victim’s statement has been recorded under Section 164 CRPC.

Bimal Lama has been charged under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insulting modesty of woman by sound, word, gesture) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

The accused had filed anticipatory bail under 482 BNSS which was rejected by the Sessions Court in Darjeeling and later by the Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri.