Monk accused of molesting 36-year-old still at large

Darjeeling: A 36-year-old was allegedly molested by a monk in the Darjeeling Hills following which she somehow managed to free herself from his clutches and escaped. The monk’s anticipatory bail plea was cancelled by the Sessions Court in Darjeeling on Friday. However, the monk is still at large and has not been arrested yet.

As per the complaint lodged by the father at the police station, the woman was unwell for some days so she had gone to the monastery located in the residence of one Bimal Lama at around 6:30 pm on August 2. Lama was alone in the monastery. The complaint says that the monk Bimal Lama then started touching the victim inappropriately and tried to sexually assault her.

“The victim narrated to us that the monk pinned her down on the floor and started making indecent proposals after having touched her inappropriately. She somehow managed to free herself from his grip and escaped,” stated Nirnay Chettri, founder of MARG, an NGO. The victim on reaching home immediately confided to her parents, following which the police complaint was lodged.

The victim in a state of trauma was admitted at a private nursing home. “The social workers from MARG had visited the locality where the incident occurred. The residents stated that the person was not a sound character and that there were many such allegations against him. He used to threaten his victims that he would do black magic on them if they dared complain. The social workers met 3 other victims. One of them has decided to come out publicly against him. There are other victims too,” added Chettri.

“We have started a case. The victim’s statement has been recorded under Section 164 CRPC. We have sent the accused a notice to appear at the police station but till now he has not,” stated Ramgopal Mondal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

Bimal Lama has been charged under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint) 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insulting modesty of woman by sound, word, gesture) Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

On Friday, the accused had filed anticipatory bail under 482 BNSS which was rejected by the Sessions Court.