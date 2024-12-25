Monitor progress of ongoing projs: State forms 8-member committee

Kolkata: After the state government recently issued notification for the formation of a mobile app for better monitoring of various social security schemes as well the progress and upgradation of various government works and the infrastructural issues, the Finance department has now formed an 8-member committee which will examine and verify the information relating to the progress of works that will be submitted on the app by the officers at the district, sub-division or block level.

The 8-member team comprises senior government officials from various departments on the ranks of special secretaries. Most of the officials have been working as OSDs.

One of the main objectives behind the move is to carry out better maintenance of the government infrastructure at various levels and to monitor the progress of various projects/schemes. The team will be able to monitor the progress of ongoing projects/schemes sitting at their offices.

The initiative will also fix the accountability of the lower-level government employees involved in the projects at the grassroots level. According to sources, once the new initiative is implemented, the top brass will also be able to keep a tab on the infrastructural issues relating to schools, colleges, ICDS centres, hospitals, roads, flyovers etc. The officials are of the view that the app will fix more accountability of the officers at the grassroots level. The 8-member team will review the reports collected on the app and will bring them to the notice of department heads. The officers at the block or sub-division level will have to carry out field inspections and collect information.

They will provide the data on the app. The names of the agencies carrying out the projects, inspection date and time will have to be mentioned on the app.

The top brass of the state government will also be able to monitor the progress of work through a live dashboard on the mobile application.

The concerned officers at the district or sub-division level will have to pay surprise visits to various places, examine the current infrastructural conditions and mention them on the mobile app. If the officers find that no works or the upgradation of any installations are required they will click a green button on the app.

If some work is essential, the officers will click the yellow button on the app. If any emergency work is required, the red button on the mobile app has to be clicked. There will be all options on the app and the data will automatically be furnished the moment the officers will upload the images of any government infrastructure or installations.