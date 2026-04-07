Monirul Islam withdraws nomination

Kolkata: A day after Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning of expulsion, Farakka’s outgoing MLA Monirul Islam withdrew his nomination and stepped back from contesting the upcoming Assembly polls as an independent candidate.



Monirul had earlier announced his decision to contest independently after being denied a ticket by the All India Trinamool Congress, which has fielded Amirul Islam from the Farakka Constituency this time.

Addressing a public meeting in Samserganj in Murshidabad on Sunday, Banerjee made it clear that any attempt to harm the party from within would not be tolerated.

“If necessary, expulsion is inevitable,” she said, delivering a strong message against internal dissent.

From the stage at Krishak Bazaar ground, she warned, “Withdraw the nomination, or you will be suspended,” while reiterating that factionalism would not be accepted within the party.

She also directed Jangipur organisational district president Khalilur Rahaman to take strict action against anti-party activities, underlining a “zero tolerance” policy.

Monirul Islam, who won the Farakka seat in 2021, has been embroiled in controversies in recent years, including allegations of vandalism in administrative offices, which reportedly led to dissatisfaction within the party leadership.