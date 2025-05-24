Mongolian ambassador meets Speaker in Assembly

Kolkata: Mongolia ambassador Ganbold Dambajav met Speaker Biman Banerjee at the Assembly on Friday. Terming the meet as a courtesy call, Speaker Banerjee said that its main purpose would be to further strengthen the relationship of the both the countries and more exchange of culture, education and business occur.

Speaker Banerjee later told the media that India and Mongolia have a very good relationship. “Mongolian ambassador was here. It was a courtesy visit. Bengal and Mongolia will work together in the future. We have a very good relation with Mongolia and we want to continue it particularly in terms of people of Bengal. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is interested to see that the people from other countries come to Bengal. We hope that there will be more exchange of culture, education and business between Mongolia and India particularly Bengal.

“I am happy to be in India. The two countries have a long history. We call each other our spiritual neighbours. This time I came to kolkata. There was a Mongolian film festival. I am also attending the inauguration of the wrestling championship,” Dambajav said.