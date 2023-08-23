Moloy Ghatak rushed to hosp after he falls ill in state Assembly

Kolkata: State Labour and Law minister Moloy Ghatak suddenly fell ill at the state Assembly on Tuesday afternoon and was rushed to a private hospital at Minto Park in South Kolkata.



Ghatak has been suffering from viral fever for the last three days but attended the Assembly session. He fell ill during a meeting in the room of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim and was taken for a rest in his own chamber, which is just a room away from Hakim’s chamber.

However, when it was found that he was in great discomfort, a wheelchair was brought up to his room and he was soon rushed to the hospital in his own vehicle. In the meantime, his blood pressure was examined and was found to be low.

According to hospital sources, the minister’s weakness was due to very high fever. However, tests in connection with dengue and malaria that were conducted came negative. Tests related to the heart were also conducted and no abnormality was found.

The State Labour and Law minister is in the suite ward of the hospital under the

supervision of medicine expert Dr. Rahul Jain. “He is expected to be released in two-three days,” a spokesperson in the hospital said.