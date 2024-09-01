Molestation: Two held in 2 separate incidents

Kolkata: Two alarming incidents of molestation at district hospitals have led to arrests and ongoing investigations.



On Saturday night, a laboratory technician at Howrah District Hospital was apprehended after allegedly molesting a minor patient. The young girl was brought to the hospital for a CT scan and was reportedly molested by the technician in the laboratory.

After disclosing the incident to her family, the victim’s relatives alerted hospital authorities, who subsequently informed the police. The technician has been taken into custody and the hospital’s internal complaints committee is investigating potential security lapses related to the case.

In a separate incident on the same day, a man was arrested in Birbhum district for allegedly molesting a nurse at a government-run hospital. The nurse was attending to the man, who was receiving treatment for a high fever, when he is said to have touched her inappropriately and used offensive language. The hospital immediately involved the police, leading to the man’s arrest. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Illambazar Police Station and an investigation is currently underway.