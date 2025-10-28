Molestation on Sealdah–Balurghat Exp: Accused held

BALURGHAT: A young lady passenger from South Dinajpur has lodged a molestation complaint with the Malda (Town) Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) on Sunday, alleging that she was sexually harassed by a co-passenger while travelling on the Sealdah–Balurghat Express (Train No. 13189).

According to the FIR, the incident occurred in the B1 coach of the train on the night of October 25, when it was nearing Azimganj Railway Station around 2:40 am. The accused was travelling on the berth parallel to that of the victim, and allegedly behaved indecently with her. Hearing her cries for help, fellow passengers and the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) rushed to the scene. During questioning, it was found that the accused was travelling without a valid ticket. He was identified as Chiranjit Sarkar (30) and his Aadhaar details and fine receipt were duly recorded by the railway officials.

Following the incident, the young lady and her parents, who were accompanying her, disembarked at Farakka and later reached Malda, where an FIR was lodged at around 8:35 am on Sunday. The accused was subsequently arrested based on the complaint. Police sources said the victim underwent a medical examination in Malda and her statement was videographed in the presence of a lady police officer. GRPS officials added that her confidential statement would soon be recorded before a magistrate.

Confirming the case, GRPS officials stated that an investigation has been initiated and further steps are being taken to verify the sequence of events and ensure justice for the victim. Speaking to reporters, the victim said: “It was a terrifying experience. I want strict action against the man who dared to behave in such a manner inside a public train. No woman should ever go through what I faced.” Her father echoed the sentiment, saying: “This is a shameful act. The accused must be given exemplary punishment so that no one dares to repeat such behaviour in the future.”