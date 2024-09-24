‘Molestation’ of minor girls: Three held

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested late on Sunday night for alleged sexual harassment of five girls at a hostel in Haridevpur.

Among the three arrested one person is the husband of a warden of the hostel while the other two are the hostel staff. According to police, on Sunday the parents of the boarders met their children at the hostel of Saint Pauls Church located at Keorapur in Haridevpur as per the schedule of visit.

After the meeting between the parents and their children was over, parents of five minor girl complained that their children were being sexually harassed and molested last month by a man identified as Supravat Dolui who happens to be the husband of a matron of the hostel. Later it was also came to light that not only Dolui but a private English teacher identified as Biswanath Sil and another hostel staff identified as Sovon Mondal also molested the minor girls as well.

After getting the information, head of the church Rev. Dipendu Pramanik got in touch with his superiors and as per the direction lodged a complaint at the Haridevpur police station. Immediately a case was registered by the police under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Naya

Sanhita (BNS). Later police arrested the three accused persons.

Meanwhile, minor girls who were molested have been examined in the presence of senior lady officers and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was subsequently contacted. Later the CWC ordered the victim girls to be handed over to their parents, who were

escorted home by police.