‘Molestation’ case: Ex-SSKM staffer remanded to 7 days’ police custody

Kolkata: A former Group D employee of SSKM Hospital was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl inside the trauma care centre’s toilet after posing as a doctor.

The accused, Amit Mallick, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Alipore, on Thursday and remanded to seven days’ police custody. During interrogation, Mallick allegedly admitted to introducing himself as a doctor and claiming to be a child specialist at SSKM Hospital, sources said.

CCTV footage showed the accused walking with the teenager inside the hospital premises in staff uniform, police said.

The state Health department has sought a detailed report from SSKM Hospital authorities and directed that it be submitted within 72 hours. “The Health Secretary will personally examine the report once it is received. Necessary action will follow,” an official said.

An explanation has also been sought from the hospital on how Mallick, who was no longer an employee, managed to move freely inside the premises. According to police, the girl had visited the hospital with her family for a routine OPD check-up. While her parents were at the ticket counter, Mallick allegedly lured her into the trauma care unit’s washroom and molested her. The girl immediately informed her mother, who alerted hospital staff. A

doctor subsequently informed police, prompting swift action. Officers from Bhowanipore Police Station traced Mallick to the Pragati Maidan area and arrested him around 9:40 pm on Wednesday. Mallick has been booked under the POCSO Act.