Molestation allegation sparks protests at Kushmandi Rural Hosp

BALURGHAT: Kushmandi Rural Hospital has become the center of a fresh controversy following allegations of workplace harassment. The incident involves a temporary worker, Zafrul Islam, employed by a private organisation, who allegedly molested an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker during an ECG procedure.



On Monday afternoon, the victim visited the hospital for an ECG on her doctor’s recommendation. It is alleged that Zafrul locked the door of the ECG room after another patient had left and molested the woman for nearly half an hour under the pretext of conducting the procedure.

In protest, ASHA workers organised a demonstration on Tuesday afternoon, demanding the immediate arrest of

the accused.

Namita Mohanta, ASHA worker in-charge of South Dinajpur district, emphasised that Zafrul Islam had no official connection to the hospital. She voiced concerns over recurring incidents of workplace harassment and calling for stringent punishment for the offender.

Kushmandi Block Medical Officer of Health Amit Das confirmed receiving a complaint and clarified that Zafrul Islam is not employed by the hospital. “The matter has been reported to higher authorities, and a formal complaint has been lodged with Kushmandi Police Station,” he added.

Police have started an inquiry into the matter and have already detained the accused for questioning.