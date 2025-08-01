Mohua Moitra condemns Suvendu for threatening villager for saying ‘Joy Bangla’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mohua Moitra on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari for threatening a villager who said, “Joy Bangla” when Adhikari’s convoy was passing through.

Adhikari lost his cool when a Trinamool supporter shouted “Joy Bangla” slogan in Hooghly. Adhikari allegedly called him “Rohingya” while his bodyguards reportedly pushed the man. Trinamool MP Mohua Moitra condemned the incident and also attacked the Union Home minister.

Taking to X, Moitra said: “Yesterday, @BJP4Bengal LoP @SuvenduWB, flanked by Central Forces, stopped his cavalcade to threaten and verbally abuse a poor villager for saying “Joy Bangla. @AmitShah’s Central Forces couldn’t reach Pahalgam in time to stop terrorists from slaughtering 26 innocent civilians in

broad daylight.

But when it comes to strong-arming commoners in Bengal, they show up in full force. Tells you everything about their priorities. Shameful.” Trinamool Congress also raised its protest after Gujarat Police allegedly assaulted a migrant worker from Bengal.

The ruling party in Bengal wrote on X: “@BJP4India’s war on Bengal and its people has reached a new low! In a horrifying incident in Surat, @GujaratPolice forcibly picked up and assaulted migrant workers from Pingla, West Bengal, not for any crime committed, but for the simple act of speaking Bangla. In the dead of night, they were dragged away and brutalised, a chilling reminder of how linguistic identity is being criminalised in BJP-ruled states.”