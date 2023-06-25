Moheener Ghoraguli’s founding member Tapas Bapi Das passes away

KOLKATA: Bengali music lovers woke up to sad news on Sunday. Tapas Bapi Das aka Bapi da, one of the last remaining founding members of the legendary Bengali rock band, Moheener Ghoraguli, passed away at 9.30 am on Sunday. Aged 68, he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.



A renowned songwriter and guitarist, Das was suffering from third-stage lung cancer. The family had a difficult time bearing the cost of the treatment. Ever since the news spread, artistes from both sides of the border had been collecting money for him. Bengali musicians Rupam Islam, Sidhu, Gourab Chattopadhyay, Arko Mukhaerjee had sought to crowdfund for the musician. Then, the West Bengal government took full responsibility for Das’ treatment and he was admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital. Rupam had even informed the fans about the government’s help.

Das was keeping well and even returned home from the hospital. However, his condition deteriorated and he had to be admitted again at SSKM where he passed away on Sunday morning.

The news of his death left the Bengali music industry in grief. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolence and prayed for his family. “I mourn the death of Tapas Das (Bapi da), who was a part of India’s first rock band in Bangla,

Moheener Ghoraguli. He was diagnosed with terminal illness and our government bore his full treatment costs at SSKM hospital for months as our humble support to the talented artiste’s family. My condolences to the artiste’s wife Sutapa and the bereaved family and his admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Rupam took to social media to share photographs with Das and wrote: “Bapi da, you are not here in person. But you will always be there.” Sidhu of Bengali band Cactus also shared a video where he informed music lovers how Das changed the spectrum of Bengali band music with his timeless creations and will always remain inspirational.

Born on September 22, 1954, in Kolkata, Das along with Gautam Chattopadhyay, Pradip Chatterjee, Ranjon Ghoshal, Bishwanath Chattopadhyay, Abraham Mazumdar, and Tapesh Bandopadhyay formed Moheener Ghoraguli, the first rock band in Bengal, in 1975. Together, they made music till 1981 (the year they disbanded). Moheener Ghoraguli brought about a revolution in Bengali music in the 1970s and 1980s and Das was rightly called “Moheener Adi Ghora”. He was one of the creators behind popular tracks of Moheener Ghoraguli like ‘Bheshe Ashe Kolkata’, ‘Bhalo Laage’, ‘Ayee Surey Bohudurey’ and more. In 2015, Das formed a new-generation Bengali band called Moheen Ekhon O Bondhura.

Even after he was detected with lung cancer, Das performed at several stage shows. Sitting in a wheelchair with a Ryle’s Tube attached to his nose, Das performed at a programme in Kolkata last December.

Moheener Ghoraguli has a huge fan base in Bangladesh too. So, the music connoisseurs of the neighbouring country had planned to organise a fundraising concert, ‘Bhalobashi Jyotsnay’ for Das on July 14. The event organisers informed that a tribute concert will be held on the same day.