Mogra: Two persons shot at by miscreants

Kolkata: Two persons were shot at by unknown miscreants at Mogra in Hooghly late on Wednesday night.



The injured persons were rushed to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital from where one of them shifted to a private hospital in the city for better treatment. According to sources, the injured duo identified as Biswanath Dey and Maidul Islam were riding a motorcycle through the Naksa area of Mogra. It is alleged that a few miscreants were following them in a car. Near the Naksa more, the miscreants allegedly fired a few rounds at Dey and Islam which hit them. As soon as they fell down from the motorcycle, the car fled.

Later, police rescued them and admitted them to the hospital. A case has been registered at the Mogra Police Station against unknown miscreants on charges of attempt to murder along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and a probe has begun. It is suspected that the shootout took place owing to some sort of old and personal grudge.