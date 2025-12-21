‘MODI’S RALLY STANDING ON DEAD BODIES...’ TMC holds PM responsible for 3 deaths in Nadia

KOLKATA: After three BJP supporters were killed and three others injured after being hit by a train amid dense fog on Saturday while travelling to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Taherpur in Nadia, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister, alleging that “Modi’s rally was on the dead bodies” of the people of Bengal. Holding the Prime Minister directly responsible, the TMC said the “blood trail leads straight to Delhi” and claimed that responsibility begins at the very top. The party alleged that people were brought from other districts for the rally without adequate safety arrangements and that some of them were run over by a local train after stepping out near the railway tracks to attend nature’s call. Calling the incident “inevitable” under such conditions, the TMC accused the BJP of ignoring safety, crowd management and human life. The incident occurred between Taherpur and Badkulla railway stations on the Sealdah–Krishnanagar section of the Eastern Railway.

Immediately after the incident, Trinamool Congress leaders from the district visited the families of the victims following instructions from party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. In a post on X, the TMC said the loss of lives should have united everyone in grief, but alleged that BJP leaders showed neither concern nor compassion. The party said its leadership chose empathy over politics, with on-ground leaders promptly reaching out to the bereaved families and assuring them of assistance. Contrasting this with what it called the BJP’s “politics of power”, the TMC said its response reflected the “politics of people”, reiterating its criticism of the Prime Minister and the ruling party at the Centre.