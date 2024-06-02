Modi’s meditation a ‘media spectacle’ using tax payers’ money, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and party candidate from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused PM Modi of turning his “meditation session in Kanyakumari into a media spectacle funded by taxpayers’ money”.



Speaking to media persons he asserted that his party would perform better in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls compared to the results in 2019.

Claimed that TMC would win all the nine Lok Sabha seats that went to poll during the final phase on Saturday.

He was speaking to the media after casting his vote. “What I was saying before the elections, I am saying the same today that we will perform better compared to what we had in 2019. Trinamool will better its tally compared to what we got in 2019, both in terms of seat share and vote share,” Banerjee said.

Launching a fresh attack on Modi, he said: “Democracy was strangled in Varanasi. Nominations of candidates were cancelled. If someone was going to the returning officer’s office, he was not allowed to enter inside. If you know that people’s support is with you then why are you afraid? There is an election on nine seats today and TMC will win all.”

He also pointed out that he did not make predictions like Amit Shah but felt that in the 33 seats, where elections have been concluded in Bengal up to the sixth phase, Trinamool had already won over 22 seats.

Banerjee further stated that people have resentment against the Central government due to the deprivation of Bengal. “There is a large amount of resentment against the current dispensation for depriving the people, for withholding all the opposition ruled states rightful dues, for propagating and amplifying their ‘Jumlas’ without delivering anything. When the results come out, people will give a befitting reply to the BJP. It’s a vote of revenge for the people,” Banerjee said.

Slamming Modi’s meditation at Kanyakumari, Banerjee said: “Prime Minister is frightened. He has sat in a meditation spending taxpayers’ money only to show off. I also performed meditation before stepping out. But it was in my house and not to show it off to the people.”

He further stated: “Will people benefit from Modi’s meditation amidst media glare? If people benefit from it, I have nothing to say.”

Banerjee is in the electoral fray against CPI(M) candidate Pratikur Rahaman and BJP’s Abhijit Das. In the 2019 elections, he got 7,91,127 votes, winning the seat with a margin of about 2.4 lakh votes.

Taking to his X handle, Banerjee in the morning said: “Today, I exercised my right to vote, fulfilling the most important civic duty we all share. I urge you to cast your vote and make your voices heard.

For all the deprivation, empty promises, falsehoods, pain, and hate, today is your day to answer.”