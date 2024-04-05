Modi’s election rally is a ‘flop show’: TMC

Kolkata: On a day PM Modi held an election rally in Cooch Behar, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked him for his failure to produce a white paper on Awas Yojana and MGNREGA dues clearance, a challenge its national general secretary had put before the BJP on March 14.



Terming Modi’s election rally a “flop show”, TMC has came out all guns blazing against the BJP saying that their failure to produce a WHITE PAPER on AWAS funds exposes their lies.

On March 14, Abhishek Banerjee issued an open challenge to the BJP to produce a white paper proving that the BJP-led Central government has given money to Bengal after their humiliating electoral defeat in 2021.

“Mr Modi’s Bengal visit: bunch of lies, deceit, jumlas! Didn’t speak a word on Abhishek Banerjee’s challenge or white paper on Awas,” reads a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress. It further stated: “BJP’s apathy has no limits; PM Modi spoke in Cooch Behar but remained mum on the recent storm that ravaged areas of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, & Cooch Behar.” “There was no enthusiasm in PM Modi’s speech today. It is because he knows that he won’t return to power for the third time and will not find acceptance in Bengal,” said Trinamool Congress.

Ahead of Modi’s address on Thursday afternoon, Abhishek Banerjee issued another reminder on X: “21 days, 500+ hours, 30,000 + minutes and still, @BJP4India’s silence echoes. Rather than announcing MORE MISLEADING JUMLAS, it’s high time the GUARANTOR delivers a white paper on MGNREGA and AWAS PLUS post their 2021 defeat in WB.#ReleaseWhitePaper”

The ruling party in Bengal claimed that by Thursday afternoon, #ReleaseWhitePaper emerged as the leading trend in Bengal on social media, as Trinamool Congress leaders vocally demanding accountability from the BJP. Within a short span, the hashtag ascended to the 2nd position nationally, eclipsing the hashtag on Modi’s Bengal visits - a clear indication of Trinamool’s prominence compared to BJP.

Women wing president of TMC Chandrima Bhattacharya in a post on X and said: “500+ hours later, the challenge still stands. PM @narendramodi, Bengal awaits your response. #ReleaseWhitePaper.”

Party’s national spokesperson Shashi Panja also took to social media platform X to express her views on this matter. She posted, “500+ hours have passed since Shri @abhishekaitc ‘s challenge, PM @narendramodi did you bring the white papers? #ReleaseWhitePaper.”

During a press conference, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Abhishek Banerjee had asked for a white paper from Prime Minister Modi and BJP whenever they arrived in BJP next. Despite coming to Bengal 21 days after the challenge, he failed to produce the document. Today, the PM said in his speech that the Central government has approved funds for 40 lakh homes. He is contradicting his own government’s ad which was published a few days ago and claimed the figure to be at 4.69 lakh.”

Demolishing PM’s so-called Guarantees Against Corruption, Ghosh further stated: “How can Modi talk about corruption and Parivarvad? Himanta Biswa Sharma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Ajit Pawar, and Praful Patel – these are the people who were called thieves by the BJP itself. CBI-ED was set after these leaders. But the moment they joined the BJP, they were absolved of their sins.”

Expressing disappointment over BJP’s continued indifference towards the plight of Bengal, senior Trinamool Congress leader Bratyu Basu said, “Their apathy has no limits. PM came to Cooch Behar today, which is close to Jalpaiguri that was recently ravaged by the storm. These are the people who voted for the BJP in the last elections. The Prime Minister not only neglected to visit the affected area but also avoided any mention of the plight of the people.”