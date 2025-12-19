Modi’s ‘Bankim Da’ remark sparks row in KMC meet

Kolkata: Heated scenes unfolded in the KMC House on Thursday after a BJP councillor accused Mayor Firhad Hakim of having once referred to a part of the city as “Mini Pakistan”, triggering sloganeering and repeated disruptions.

The controversy arose during a debate on a condemnation motion moved by TMC councillor Arup Chakraborty, protesting what the TMC described as an insult to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay by the PM Modi addressing him as “Bankimda”.

The motion also appealed to members to oppose what it termed “cultural attacks” on Bankim Chandra and Tagore.

BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh spoke against the motion. When Hakim rose as the final speaker and attacked the BJP by referring to historical links between the Hindu Mahasabha and leaders who supported Pakistan, Ghosh interrupted, alleging that the Mayor himself had used the term “Mini Pakistan” for Kidderpore area.

Hakim denied the allegation. “If anyone can show that I used those words, I will resign as mayor,” he said, adding later that he would quit politics if the charge was proved.

Speaking to reporters later, Hakim said the allegation hurt him personally and blamed BJP for communal politics. “Our only identity is that we are Indians,” he said.