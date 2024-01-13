Modification of skywalk at Dakshineswar: Hakim expresses displeasure

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday expressed displeasure at the proposal of Kolkata Metro Railway regarding modification of the existing skywalk near Dakshineswar Temple.



Kolkata Metro Railway is planning on expansion of the lines from Dakshineswar Metro station to provide a cross-over for the trains. For this purpose, they need a stretch of another 90 metres and hence asked for land from the state government.

The Metro authorities have claimed that expansion will resolve the speed restrictions that are presently in place.

The proposal with the recommended design also includes suggestions to widen the roads, modification of the skywalk and construction of a maximum of two pillars by the Metro Railway.

“We had taken NOC (no objection certificate) from the Metro authorities while constructing the skywalk. Now, they have proposed dismantling a portion of the same,” Hakim said.

“The plan that they have submitted will lead to encroachment of the road and will prevent vehicles from reaching the temple premises. It is a ‘tughlaqi’ idea and how can we block vehicles from reaching the temple premises,” he added.

Currently, vehicles reach up to the car-park facility inside the temple premises.

Hakim is also the chairman of KMDA (Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority), the custodian of the Dakshinshwar skywalk.

Metro Railways think that the efficiency of Dakshineswar Metro station which handles a considerable number of commuters, particularly devotees heading towards the Kali Temple, will increase and will facilitate the movement of visitors availing the skywalk.

In the present system, trains have to be stopped near the station for a short while before reaching the rear side. The system is prevalent as there is no cross-over

near the rear end required for changing tracks.