‘Modification of determination of Justice Amrita Sinha’: High Court refuses hearing

Kolkata: Questioning the maintainability of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding modification of determination of Justice Amrita Sinha, the Calcutta High Court on Monday refused the urgent hearing of the matter.



While refusing urgent hearing of the matter, Chief Justice asked the lawyer to give a letter for listing along with the order. Earlier, a lawyer had filed a PIL before the Vacation Bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray praying for the modification. As per the new determination, Justice Sinha is going to hear matters and motions related to the police. The Vacation Bench observed: “At this juncture, we are not inclined to enter into the merit of this writ petition since we are more concerned with the issue as to whether the allotment of determination by the Hon’ble Chief Justice can be subject to judicial review.”

The matter was mentioned again on Monday before the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya.

The Counsel contended that Justice Sinha has been given cases related to police action or inaction. Earlier, her spouse was accused of influencing a prove into a criminal case.

The matter was taken to the Supreme Court. Considering this, she should not hear cases related to mentioned matters.

Questioning the PIL, the Chief Justice said: “Tomorrow you will file a PIL to close down the High Court in Calcutta.” He further asserted that the present roaster underwent a complete change including the matters in their board.

The Chief Justice asked whether the counsel was questioning the jurisdiction of the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court for drawing up the determination.

“In case a person has any individual grievance saying the court cannot hear the matter, it’s up to the concerned petitioner to make a request seeking release of the matter,” Chief Justice observed.