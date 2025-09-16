‘Modi visits Bengal in poll season only’

Kolkata: On a day PM Modi inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a potshot at him, alleging that he frequently visits Bengal during election season only for “vote bank”.

Incidentally, Modi has visited Bengal four times in the past five months.

In a post on X, TMC claimed that during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi came to Bengal 17 times for campaigns. During the 2021 Assembly polls, he visited Bengal 17 times and Union Home minister Amit Shah 21 times over a span of 10 weeks. It also added that Bengal became the number 1 destination of the PM during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as he attended 25 election meetings.

TMC also stated that around 52 Union ministers and 17 top BJP leaders had come to Bengal in 2021. It also alleged that various projects are being announced only during the election season. Despite all their efforts, the BJP failed to make any

impression on the people of Bengal who have rejected the saffron party in each successive election, be it Assembly polls or

the Lok Sabha. TMC leaders often call PM Modi a “migratory bird” who is only seen during poll season.

Meanwhile, the PM on Monday hailed the Armed Forces for the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, and urged the defence ministry to implement steps to achieve greater self-sufficiency and innovation to meet future challenges, an official said.

While inaugurating the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) the PM reviewed the reforms implemented in the last two years, and the plan for the next two years. Modi also unveiled the ‘Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047’ document.