Modi to hold 6 rallies in Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold as many as six rallies in East Midnapore and Jangalmahal on May 19-20. These Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in phase VI on May 25.

It was learnt that Modi may attend four rallies each at Purulia, Tamluk, Jhargram and Ghatal or Midnapore on May 20, on the day the fifth phase elections will be conducted. Elections will be held in Bongaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Serampore, Hooghly, Uluberia and Arambagh Lok Sabha constituencies on May 20.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold two rallies each one at Bankura and Bishnupur on May 19. On the night of May 19, Modi is expected to stay at Raj Bhawan.

PM Modi and the Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee addressed voters of the same districts on May 12 during their respective election campaigns for the same constituencies.

Earlier, both these heavyweight leaders held election rallies on the same day in several places, including Cooch Behar and Burdwan.