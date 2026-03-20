Modi, Shah to lead BJP’s Bengal push; 14 rallies planned after Ram Navami

Kolkata: PM Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah will spearhead the BJP’s campaign for the Bengal Assembly election 2026, with a packed schedule of rallies and roadshows across the state.



The ruling TMC, however, dismissed the BJP’s campaign push, saying frequent visits by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have failed to yield results in the past. Senior TMC leaders said the party remains confident of retaining power, asserting that “outsider campaigns” will not influence Bengal voters.

The BJP has released its second list of candidates, leaving 38 seats pending, and unveiled a roster of star campaigners. Besides Modi and Shah, the list includes BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP chief J. P. Nadda, and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty.

Campaigning will intensify after Ram Navami. Modi is expected to address 14 rallies and roadshows, while Shah and Adityanath are likely to hold eight each.

Mithun Chakraborty may take part in 10 events, Nitin Nabin in seven, and Nadda in six.

The BJP plans to combine large rallies with smaller, local outreach, including door-to-door campaigns and area-based meetings.

Modi is also set to campaign for Suvendu Adhikari and former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, with rallies likely in Contai and Kharagpur.

Party leaders said Modi’s recent Brigade rally boosted cadre morale, with him calling for ousting the TMC.

The campaigners’ list also includes state president Samik Bhattacharya and former chief Sukanta Majumdar.