Modi rally: Farmers allege ‘no consent taken, crop damaged’

Kolkata: PM Modi’s rally in Singur sparked controversy after several local landowners alleged that no consent was taken to use their land for the event, with some also claiming that standing crops were damaged, reviving the debate over “land” and “consent” nearly two decades after Singur became a defining flashpoint in Bengal’s political landscape during the anti–land acquisition protests.

Even before PM Modi’s rally was held on Sunday, landowners in Singur had lodged a complaint with the Singur Block Development Officer (BDO).

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) also shared videos on social media showing agitated farmers expressing their discontent, alleging that the rally was organised without obtaining consent from the landowners.

Samir Koley, a farmer and landowner, said that grains cultivated on around 1 to 1.2 bighas of land were prematurely harvested and alleged that no consent was taken from landowners for organising the Prime Minister’s rally. “Our unhappiness is valid as we were not informed. BJP workers could have told us,” he said.

TMC’s Haripal MLA Karabi Manna had protested at the Singur police station against the BJP for forcibly taking land for the meet. Two agitating farmers, Sukdeb Sahana and Dilip Samanta, said that the BJP leaders did not take any permission from them to organise the rally on the ground.

Raising the issue, TMC on social media said: “Does @BJP4India believe that farmers’ consent is optional in Bengal? In Singur, BJP leaders went ahead with plans for the Prime Minister’s rally on private land without actually seeking the landowner’s consent, without consultation, and without even the courtesy of prior communication.

It reflects a mindset where power is mistaken

for permission.” It further pointed out: “These Bangla-Birodhi zamindars may wrongfully assume that power gives them ownership, but Bengal has never accepted rule without respect, and it never will.

Bengal has confronted this arrogance before, and Bengal will do so again.”

Interestingly, BJP workers and activists attending Modi’s rally were served egg curry and rice and were seen in a picnic-like mood ahead of the event.

Separately, in a video shared on social media by TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, a man was allegedly seen in an inebriated state at the rally and claimed that he was a former CPI(M) worker who had since joined the BJP.