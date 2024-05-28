Modi lying about ‘watching Remal situation’ from Delhi, says Mamata

Kolkata: As the Lok Sabha elections enter the final lap of polling, the city on Tuesday witnessed an electrifying atmosphere in the political arena with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi engaging in a verbal duel.



Incidentally, nine seats in Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas are scheduled to vote in the last phase on June 1.

Banerjee who conducted two road shows in Dum Dum and North Kolkata each apart from addressing an election rally at Behala in the Kolkata South constituency slammed Modi for his claim that the Central government monitored cyclone “Remal” situation from Delhi and said that it does not look good if a PM makes a false claim.

“Crores of money is spent as each cyclone hits Bengal. Nobody gives us funds. Let it be clear that he (Modi) will call himself PM for 7-8 days after that he will become ex-PM. So many lies are spread. He claimed that he monitored the situation from Delhi. Can a PM tell so many lies? If we hire NDRF, we have to pay for that,” Banerjee told a rally in Behala while training her guns on Modi.

She also hit out at Modi on metro project issues as well.

She said: “Whatever projects I have sanctioned in 2009, these have now been inaugurated several times. I had introduced all these Metro projects and not Modi. They have deprived Bengal for so long. They are unable to see Bengal’s development and only spread canards.”

Modi addressed two poll rallies in West Bengal’s Jadavpur and Barasat and also conducted a road show in north Kolkata.

In his speeches, Modi criticised Banerjee after the latter had expressed her unhappiness over the Calcutta High Court’s judgment on the scrapping of OBC certificates.

Banerjee has, however, clarified again that she did not attribute motives to the judges but she reiterated her opposition to the court ruling.

“A few days back 1.5 million OBC certificates were scrapped. I don’t accept this order. I am a lawyer too. I can’t say anything against judges but I can speak against the judgment,” Banerjee said.

She also stepped up her pitch against PM Modi, saying he had promised to come down heavily on corruption but had ended up “selling out the entire country”.

“He said he would bring back black money. But all corrupt leaders are being absorbed in the BJP which acts like a washing machine,” she said.

Moreover, following Modi’s rallies Trinamool Congress has again sought to “fact-check” him on several points, including his claim that factories in Bengal are lying shut in the time of the Trinamool-ledstate government.

TMC leader Derek O’ Brien wrote on X: “Mr@narendramodi, So you spent another day in my city giving rambling speeches on the campaign trail. We, in Bengal and Kolkata, pride ourselves in our rich legacy in the pursuit of KNOWLEDGE. So let’s call you out again. Today, PART #7. Your 5 false claims. My 5 FACT CHECKS.”