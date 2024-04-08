‘Modi ki guarantee’ means putting all Oppn leaders behind bars after June 4: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s promise of taking action against the corrupt after June 4, saying that a PM should not speak in such language.



She alleged that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ is to put all Opposition leaders in jail after the election results are out. She was addressing an election rally in Bankura.

Lambasting Modi for allegedly threatening action against Trinamool Congress leaders after June 4, Banerjee said that he had turned the entire country into a jail. “The Prime Minister was in Jalpaiguri yesterday. He is coming to Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. I respect his chair but does it suit a PM to use such language saying that ‘4 June ke baad, sabko chun chun ke jail me bharunga (After June 4, everyone will be jailed one by one)’. You have turned the country into a jail.”

Incidentally, Modi during an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday said that Central agencies’ proceedings against corrupt leaders will be accelerated after the counting day on June 4, the day of Lok Sabha election result. Banerjee from her election rally in Bankura further lashed out at the Modi-led Centre saying: “In one pocket you have the ED and CBI in the other. You have the NIA and Income Tax. They (Central agencies) are your brothers who arrange your funding, and later you threaten us. It does not look good if a Prime Minister issues such threats. But we are not scared.”

Banerjee during her speech again slammed the Centre’s move to arrest chief ministers Hemanta Soren and Arvind Kejriwal. “Who are you threatening? If five of our workers or polling agents are arrested, then their wives will take their place. We are not scared of the agencies. Why did you arrest a tribal leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren? I spoke with his wife yesterday,” she asked.

"Why did you arrest Arvind Kejriwal? Still, he is working from jail. But that won't make any difference as he will win the election next time with a better margin," she said.

Banerjee also reminded the PM that a political leader cannot say that he/she would put other party leaders behind the bars. “What if I say I will put BJP leaders in jail after the election? But I will not say this as this is unacceptable in a democracy,” she added.

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee also questioned why PM Modi during his rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday remained silent on the natural calamity that had caused damages in three districts — Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. She attacked PM Modi for not announcing relief for the people affected in Jalpaiguri following a storm.

“The Prime Minister came to Jalpaiguri and held a meeting. He didn’t utter a single word for providing any relief to the people of Jalpaiguri who lost their family members or whose houses were damaged in the massive storm,” Banerjee said. She had earlier said that there had been a delay by the Election Commission (EC) in giving clearance for setting up 5,000 houses by the state government. She had alleged that EC might have been waiting for Modi’s nod.

Regarding the Bhupatinagar NIA raids issue, she said, “You send agencies at midnight to harass women of the area and later claim that those women attacked the (NIA) personnel. Law and order is a state subject. You don’t inform the local police and attack women at 3 am and later inform the local police at 5 am. These things can’t work.”