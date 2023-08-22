Modi is in power for only 6 months, INDIA bloc will defeat BJP: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Narendra Modi government will be in power for only six months and the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.



“At the national level, I am completely with INDIA. PM Modi is in power for six months only. We will do all it takes to defeat him. I am their (BJP) target because they want to divide the votes in Bengal and gain their lost seats,” Banerjee said addressing a convention of Imams and Muezzins at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Raising the slogan of “BJP hatao, INDIA bachao”, Banerjee accused the saffron party of using misinformation to spark riots.

“Trinamool Congress leaders are being threatened with CBI, ED, and NIA. They are harassing us because Trinamool is the only party that fights them. A few years ago, BJP said everyone should have Aadhaar cards with all details. Non-compliance with the same would mean they are terrorists. But today, people are warning against Aadhaar cards due to multiple issues. Why are they now saying that Aadhaar cards won’t be sufficient for all schemes?” she questioned.

Banerjee reiterated that TMC has already said that it will oppose the Uniform Civil Code.

“They had brought in NRC-CAA but we did not allow for its implementation in the state and will never do so. In Assam, when minorities were excluded from the NRC list, I sent a delegation to the state but they were not allowed to enter. The Assam government filed an FIR against me over my NRC-CAA protests in Bengal. If need be, I will do it again. We do not go back on our words or bow down to the fear of agencies,” she added.

Referring to the Mangalahat fire in Howrah, she said that shops in Mangalhat were burnt and some were arrested. “I cannot talk about a sub-judice matter,” she said.

“But, the Urban Development department was roped in to clean the place and open shops again. We want Manglahat businessmen to be able to work there,” Banerjee added.

Talking about industrialisation, Banerjee said that three economic corridors are coming up in the state with an array of projects. The development will generate jobs. A single Deocha Pachami (coal block in Birbhum) will generate 1 lakh jobs. Over 5 lakh youth were employed in the leather industry.

Banerjee asserted that till her last breath, she will continue to work for all communities. “Be it Hindus, Muslims, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis, as long as I am alive, I will be there by your side as your sister, daughter and mother. Never think that I have forgotten about you,” Banerjee said. She referred to the student death at Jadavpur University and directly blamed the CPI(M) student union for the same.

“We feel proud of Jadavpur University. But, we have seen how CPI(M) and other Leftist students’ unions are behind the student’s death. They will never change. They have been playing with blood for years, and are still not at peace. This has to stop,” she said.

Banerjee, who announced a hike of Rs 500 in the allowances of Imams, Muezzins and Hindu priests, said her secular credentials are often questioned whenever she attends programmes of minorities.