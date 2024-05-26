Modi in power for 10 more days: Mamata

Kolkata: On Saturday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, asserting that his tenure in office stands at merely 10 days, and thus, he should resign.



She was addressing an election rally in Haroa under the Basirhat Lok Sabha (LS) seat in support of her party’s candidate Haji Nurul Islam.

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP is a fake party that distributes money during the election. She accused the BJP of unleashing a reign of terror in the East Midnapore district on the day of sixth phase election on Saturday.

East Midanpore is the stronghold of her principal adversary Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee also accused the BJP of killing a Trinamool Congress worker.

“Even yesterday, they (BJP) killed an active member of our party at Mahisadal in East Midnapore district. Sensing defeat in the polls, they are resorting to killing and attacking people and TMC workers. But we will resist their bid,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also came down heavily on TMC MLA of Minakha, Usharani Mondal for not attending the rally, accusing her of keeping contact with the BJP. “If an MLA does not attend our meeting, she will have no association with us. If the person wants to be with the BJP, I have no problem. We want leaders who will work for the party and people at this hour. Others like her may go. She will not be taken back till she seeks an apology and touches feet,” Banerjee said.

Before leaving for other political programmes, Banerjee said she needed to board the helicopter before the storm broke out.

“Trinamool produces leaders. If one goes, lakhs of leaders will be produced. Your husband and you will sell the party, TMC will not tolerate this,” Banerjee said, adding: “If there is any mishap and something happens to me, some people, my opponents, might be happy. But even if they think so, sorry can’t make them happy. I will be around, I have to be around for many days,” she said. Banerjee, however, did not name anyone.

Later in the day, Banerjee took part in a massive roadshow in Bidhannagar in support of her party’s Barasat Lok Sabha candidate Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.