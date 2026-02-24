Modi greets voters with ‘Joy Maa Kali’, promises to make ‘Viksit Bengal’

Kolkata: Ahead of the West Bengal elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun distributing an open letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among voters, highlighting how far the BJP can help Bengal citizens if it comes to power in 2026 polls.



Stepping away from his traditional “Jai Shri Ram” Prime Minister Modi has adopted the local invocation of “Joy Maa Kali” to greet people.

The letter, issued in Bengali and Hindi, outlines the Prime Minister’s appeal to the electorate and presents the party’s development vision for the state. The letter reads: “Joy maa Kali! Only a few months remain, after which the fate of West Bengal will be decided.

The future of the next generation depends on your well-considered decision. The people of my dream, ‘Sonar Bangla’ - from the children to the elderly - are victims of extreme deprivation today. My heart is heavy with their pain. Therefore, from the depths of my soul, I have taken a single pledge: the pledge to make West Bengal ‘developed and prosperous.”

In the letter, the Prime Minister alleged that the state government led by Mamata Banerjee and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress has attempted to prevent people from receiving the full benefits of centrally sponsored schemes.

By promising to end illegal infiltration and ensure women’s security, the letter serves as a direct, sentimental appeal to voters, positioning the BJP as the vehicle for a ‘Viksit West Bengal’ that restores the state to its former glory.

“In the post-Independence era, it was this very West Bengal that was the North Star of the nation’s economy and a pioneer of industrialisation. Yet, seeing the current ailing and dilapidated state of West Bengal today, my heart is pained.

The irreparable damage caused to West Bengal due to the misrule and politics of appeasement over the last six decades is beyond description. On one hand, the youth are forced to migrate day and night due to a lack of employment; on the other, the mothers and sisters of my West Bengal live in fear and distress due to a lack of security,” says PM Modi.

He further adds: “Yet today, that very sacred land is tarnished by illegal infiltration and atrocities against women. In the “Sonar Bangla” of Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, fake voters now hold sway. Today, the entire nation is concerned about West Bengal sinking into the darkness of lawlessness.”

Towards the end of the letter, PM appeals to the people of Bengal to give him one opportunity and said that people who have been victims of religious violence will receive citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).