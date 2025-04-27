Modi govt deliberately left Baisaran Meadow unguarded in terror-prone zone: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Centre accusing it of deliberately leaving the Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam unguarded to maintain what they call a “fake all-is-well Kashmir narrative,” following the deadly terror attack on April 22. The ruling party in Bengal also slammed the Narendra Modi-led government for misleading the Opposition parties on Pahalgam attack during the all-party meeting. Trinamool Congress in a press statement on Saturday claimed that during the all-party meeting on April 24, the Central government reportedly said local authorities did not inform security agencies before opening the Baisaran area for tourists leading to lack of security forces. However, reports emerged contradicting those statements. Security establishment sources reportedly admitted that the Baisaran meadow has been open to tourists year-round since 2020 to maintain the narrative of normalcy in Kashmir. Taking to X, Trinamool Congress shared a snippet of the news article and wrote: “No ‘lapse,’ no ‘oversight.’ The Modi govt DELIBERATELY left Baisaran meadow unguarded in a terror-prone zone to maintain its fake ‘all-is-well’ Kashmir narrative. This is not misjudgement—it’s wilful endangerment of lives for propaganda.”

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose also questioned why the government misled Opposition leaders. “The truth is, Baisaran Meadow has always been open. No police permission has been needed since 2020 to keep this meadow open. This meadow is only closed in the snowbound months,” Ghose pointed out. Ghose also argued that since the Union Home Ministry oversees law and order in the region through the Lieutenant Governor’s office, Home minister Shah bears direct responsibility for security lapses. “Mr. Amit Shah cannot escape accountability. He cannot escape responsibility as Home minister for the heinous terror attack,” Ghose added, calling on the minister to “take responsibility” rather than “pass the buck.”