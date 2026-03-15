Modi accuses TMC of opposing SIR to shield infiltrators

Kolkata: PM Modi on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to “protect its vote bank infiltrators”.

Addressing a rally at Brigade Parade Ground, Modi alleged that the state government was undermining Constitutional institutions.

With the poll schedule for Bengal expected to be declared in the next few days,

Modi mounted an all-out attack on the ruling TMC. Asserting that the “countdown” of the current state government has begun, Modi assured

Bengal will have “rule of law” again.

“Across Bengal, people are rising in anger against TMC’s corruption, cut money

syndicates, violence and

years of misrule. Today, they tried to stop you everywhere, but they could not stop people from coming here,” Modi stated.

He also alleged that unchecked illegal immigration under TMC has altered the demography of many areas.

“Due to unchecked infiltration, the demography of several areas of West Bengal has changed…Trinamool opposes granting citizenship for Hindu refugees because it does not consider them its vote bank,” Modi added.

“The TMC is opposing SIR so that infiltrators can be protected,” Modi alleged. He also stated that TMC was deliberately pursuing policies that were making Hindus a minority in several areas.

The PM also accused the TMC of opposing citizenship for Hindu refugees for political reasons.

Modi said it was shameful that the TMC was attacking Constitutional institutions such as the ECI. He also claimed that TMC has crossed all limits by insulting President Droupadi Murmu.

“Friends, the intellectual people of Bengal have now resolved to stand against

this anarchic government.

The sea of people you see here today reflects Bengal’s awakened consciousness. From

the hills to the Sundarbans, there is only one discussion – ‘We want change.’ The spirit of Bengal never surrenders,” Modi said.