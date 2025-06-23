Modernised wellness centre inaugurated in Salt Lake

Kolkata: The renovated and modernised Wellness Centre of the Central government health scheme at AF Block in Salt Lake, Kolkata has formally been inaugurated.

At the initiative of the Chief Medical Officer of the Centre, funds from various Central schemes and contributions from different people and organisations could be made available for this thorough refurbishment

of the centre to make it more friendly for the beneficiaries.

This modernised state of the art centre will be able to provide much better services to the beneficiaries.