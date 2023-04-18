Modernisation work of 15 rly stns within Alipurduar divison starts

alipurduar: The Northeast Frontier Railway has commenced the modernisation work of 15 railway stations simultaneously within the Alipurduar division. The estimated cost of the project is expected to exceed Rs 1000 crore. The Railway Board had allocated funds for the project in the previous Budget session. Out of the 15 stations, 11 are located in the Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Coochbehar districts.



The selected stations in these districts include New Alipurduar, Dalgaon, Hasimara, Falakata, Kamakhyaguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Mal Junction, Dhupguri, Binnaguri, and Dinhata. Additionally, stations towards Assam such as Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Fakiragram, Gossaigaon, and Gauripur will also undergo renovation.

Dilip Kumar Singh, the Divisional Manager of Alipurduar Division of NFR, stated that the work will primarily focus on improving passenger convenience. The overall development of these 15 stations will be carried out under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Special emphasis will be given to the development of New Alipurduar Station in Alipurduar district.

The New Cooch Behar station, located under the Alipurduar Division, will also be developed into a world-class station. Furthermore, Rangpo Station in Sikkim, the newly added station of the Alipurduar division, will also be upgraded to world-class standards.

The construction work of DPR for the 15 stations has already begun. Each station will feature a new entrance, a large car parking area, modern booking counters, additional lifts, foot overbridges, resting rooms, food stalls, and other amenities to ensure passenger comfort. The modern makeover of these 11 stations across the three districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, including New Alipurduar station, will bring significant benefits to the region, including improved transportation, better passenger facilities, and increased tourism.