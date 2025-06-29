Modernisation: State to digitise lab services in 341 govt health units

Kolkata: In a major push to modernise public healthcare, the Bengal government has initiated a project to digitise laboratory services across 341 Block Public Health Units to improve the speed, accuracy and accessibility of patient test results, helping doctors make quicker and more informed treatment decisions.

Sources said the project, led by Webel Technology Limited, involves the implementation of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that will automate how test data is captured, processed and shared. Using secure connections, laboratory analysers will directly send test results to the system, eliminating the need for manual entry and reducing data errors by over 90 per cent.

Each test result will be validated against patient and sample IDs, then securely transmitted to the Integrated Health Management System (IHMS). Doctors across the public healthcare network will be able to access this data in real time, improving clinical decisions and ensuring accurate record-keeping.

Further, real-time dashboards will also be developed to monitor analyser performance and test processing across facilities. These tools will help officials detect delays, equipment faults or abnormal testing patterns early and act quickly to ensure continuity in service delivery. In addition to LIMS, the project includes building a mobile App and a web portal. These platforms will allow healthcare staff to register assets, schedule lab work, log and track data transfers and submit grievances. User authentication and role-based access will ensure secure usage.

The system will also support non-analyser test data like CT scans and X-rays, allowing manual input and integration into IHMS through secure APIs. All collected data will be standardised, securely stored and regularly backed up.

Although patients will not interact with the system directly, they will benefit through faster test reporting, fewer errors and improved coordination between diagnostic labs and doctors, said a Health department official.

“This initiative will significantly strengthen rural healthcare infrastructure and digital connectivity,” said the official.

The project is expected to be fully operational within 52 weeks of awarding the final contract. It marks a major step in Bengal’s efforts to build a digital-first, patient-focused public healthcare system.