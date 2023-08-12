Modernisation: State Forest Min announces a slew of measures for Alipore Zoo

Kolkata: State Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Saturday announced a slew of measures towards modernisation and the introduction of added attractions at Alipore Zoological Garden.



“We are coming up with an open aviary system in the area where the large waterbody in the zoo is located. We are also in the process of bringing penguins and otters in Alipore Zoo as part of our exchange programme along with an African Lion,” Mallick said at the state-level programme to commemorate the occasion of World Elephant Day in Alipore Zoological Garden.

According to the minister, an entrance sensor gate is being set up and CCTV cameras are being installed in all the cages to monitor the movement of animals round-the-clock and most importantly during the night.

The cages for the animals are also being modernised. Mallick further said that the aquarium just opposite the gate of the zoo is also being given a major facelift and will be one of the best in Asia.

Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden said that presently in the south-central zone of Bengal, there are around 200 elephants with 92 odd jumbos in Jhargram only. The total elephant population was only around 35-40, thirty years back.

“Such a healthy elephant population amidst the human-dominated landscape of South Bengal is surely a success that we can boast of,”

Roy said. The state government pays compensation to the tune of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and a job of a homeguard to the next of kin in case of any unfortunate death in an elephant attack.

In the last financial year over Rs 14 crore has been given as compensation and in this ongoing year already Rs 5 crore has been spent.

The programme was also attended by state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim, minister of state for Forest Birbaha Hansda and senior officials of the Forest department.