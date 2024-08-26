Modernisation of Kaliachak silk market gains momentum

Malda: In a significant development for the local silk industry, the Malda Zilla Parishad has allocated almost Rs 3 crore for the rapid modernisation of the Kaliachak silk market, one of the largest of its kind in the state. The funds will be used to upgrade infrastructure and construct new rural huts in the market, addressing long-standing issues faced by sericulture farmers of the area.



The Kaliachak silk market, which has historically been a hub for silk trade, had deteriorated over time, leaving farmers exposed to harsh weather conditions while selling their cocoons. This neglect led to persistent demands from local sericulture farmers for a much-needed overhaul. After a decade of appeals, Malda Zilla Parishad, under the leadership of Sabina Yasmin, Minister of state for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department, has responded to these pleas with decisive action.

The existing infrastructure, which dates back to the early Left Front government period, had recently reached a critical state. Leaks in the office buildings and a crumbling roof highlighted the urgent need for renovation. The newly-allocated over Rs 3 crore will be invested in constructing modern rural huts, expected to significantly enhance the working conditions for farmers and traders. Local silk merchants have expressed their enthusiasm about the initiative. They believe that the establishment of a well-equipped market will not only improve their working environment but also create additional economic opportunities. A proposed silk yarn market could further benefit the community, creating a broader marketplace for the region’s silk products.

This modernisation effort marks a pivotal step in revitalizing the Kaliachak silk market and boosting the local silk industry, promising long-term benefits for both farmers and traders alike. Minister Yeasmin said: “Malda has a huge market of silk and the renovation has become urgent. If the traders are facilitated then it will be helpful for the economy

of our district.”

Dulal Sheikh, silk farmer, stated: “We are optimistic about this. The completion of this project will offer improved livelihood opportunities and better working conditions for us.” The silk industry is a crucial economic driver in Malda district, with approximately 66,000 families in 666 villages of Chanchal subdivision reliant on sericulture and related trades. Kaliachak alone houses more than 20,000 sericulture farmers. Ashishkumar Das, silk extension officer, said: “The renovation is in rapid progress with plans to relocate offices to an upper floor of the market, enhancing overall functionality.”