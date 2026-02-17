Modern notes strike chord in Kushmandi’s folk music

BALURGHAT: Keeping pace with changing times, the famed ‘Khan’ Pala folk music of Kushmandi block in South Dinajpur district is witnessing a gradual infusion of modern elements. While some artistes welcome the transformation, others believe the traditional format remains unmatched in its authenticity and appeal.



A recent workshop on Khan Pala was organised at the Kushmandi Community Hall under the initiative of the District Information and Cultural Affairs department of South Dinajpur district, in collaboration with the Folk and Tribal Culture Centre. The event brought together performers from different blocks to deliberate on the evolving character of the folk form.

Khan artiste Ganesh Rabidas said: “Now Khan Pala performances have a touch of modernity. When we present them with a harmonium and duggi-tabla, the audience feels satisfied. To win over spectators, we are compelled to use modern instruments like keyboards.” However, Ramesh Chandra Sarkar of Kushmandi argued: “Khan Pala can be beautifully presented with harmonium, duggi-tabla, khol and kartal. There is no need to replace traditional instruments merely to attract audiences.”

Kameshwar Deshi of Harirampur block noted that Khan Pala was once rooted in village-based incidents meant to spread social messages. “Today, fewer stories are drawn from within society. Instead, themes often revolve around government programmes,” he observed.

Sushil Sarkar of Banshihari block cautioned against excessive musical alteration. “Melodic changes are creeping in. If Baul or Bhawaiya tunes enter Khan pala, it may lose its distinct identity,” he warned, adding that a balanced fusion of tradition and modernity is essential for the art form’s survival and growth.