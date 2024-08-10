‘Moderate to heavy rain to hit South Bengal in next 48 hrs’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.



The MeT office also said that five North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, may receive scattered rainfall in the next two days. The weather office said that the monsoon axis that was situated over Bengal moved towards Odisha while a low pressure moved towards Jharkhand. The low pressure has been currently situated over Jharkhand and adjoining Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The combination of low pressure and the monsoon axis contributed towards the rainfall in the past few days.

The low pressure that was situated over Jharkhand may turn into a depression which may bring rainfall in South Bengal districts.

“Several South Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Saturday. The districts like Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, West Midnapore will receive moderate to heavy rainfall. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly may also receive rainfall. The intensity of rainfall will increase on Sunday. Kolkata may also receive rainfall in the next two days,” a weather official said.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that the North Bengal districts situated in the upper parts would receive heavy showers throughout the week which can trigger landslides in the hilly regions.

Incidentally, Bengal this year witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May after 15 years. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal

on May 25.

In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered North Bengal on May 31 this year.