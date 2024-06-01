‘Moderate to heavy rain likely in North Bengal in next 5 days’

Kolkata: Overnight rainfall occurred in several parts of South Bengal. Moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in several North Bengal districts in the next 5 days. Orange alert has been issued for some of the North Bengal districts, including Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.



Several districts in South Bengal received pre-monsoon rainfall late on Thursday night, dropping the temperature by 6 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature on Friday was registered at 23.7 degree Celsius while a day before it stood at 30 degrees. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that monsoon may enter North Bengal on Sunday, five days ahead of its usual time of arrival.

As per prediction, the monsoon will bring rainfall in the region. Incidentally, southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday. Generally, the monsoon enters Kerala on June 5.

The MeT office said that South Bengal districts will also receive rainfall over the weekend.

A strong breeze may be sweeping through in the region on Sunday. The MeT office already predicted heavy rainfall in several North Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. Orange alert has been issued for the districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar as they are expected to receive heavy rainfall. It will rain in North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur as well.

Monsoon generally enters Jalpaiguri on June 7, Siliguri on June 8, South Bengal on June 10 and Kolkata on June 11. It is not however clear as to when the monsoon will hit the city. There may be some scattered rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts during the weekend, the MeT office said.