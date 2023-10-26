Model questions & syllabus for TET 2023 notified

Two months ahead of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) notified the syllabus and part-wise model questions to help the candidates prepare for the test, which is going to take place on December 10.

The test will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) each carrying a mark. It will be divided in five parts including child development and pedagogy, language I (Bengali/Hindi/Oriya/Telugu/Nepali/Santhali/Urdu), language II (English), mathematics and environment studies. Each of these sections will carry 30 marks, bringing the total to 150 marks.

For child development and pedagogy, the focus will be on the educational psychology of teaching and learning amongst the age group of 6-11 years. It will stress on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, and interaction with learners. It also includes a section on the “concept of inclusive education and understanding children with special needs.” Other parts like mathematics and environmental education will focus on the concepts, problem-solving abilities and pedagogical understanding of the subjects.

“The questions in the tests for all segments/parts will be based on the topics of the prescribed syllabus. The difficulty standard, as well as linkages of the question/content could be up to the secondary stage,” the Board stated in a notice published on October 16.

Candidates who score 60 per cent or above will be considered qualified for TET-2023. A relaxation by five per cent will be the qualifying mark for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, OBC-A and OBC-B, amongst others. “However, qualifying the TET-2023 would not confer the right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment,” the Board stressed.

In a separate section, the WBBPE stated that the validity period for TET qualifying certificate will be for lifetime for all the categories and that there is no restriction on the number of attempts that a candidate takes for acquiring a TET certificate. The Board in its notification stated the various rules and regulations that needed to be followed by the candidates during the test including barring them from bringing items like communication devices and stationery items.