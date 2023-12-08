Model flood shelter to be built in Harishchandrapur

Malda: To relieve residents of 6 villages from hardships during flood, Harishchandrapur II block will have a permanent government model flood shelter for the distressed.



Almost every year from a swelling Fulhar River, North and South Bhakuria, Nowapara, Khopa Kati, Rashidpur Mirpara, Tatipara villages in the unprotected area of the river face intense suffering.

The state government has taken an initiative to build a model flood centre in the river reserve of Harishchandrapur with a cost of nearly Rs 70 lakh to be built on Irrigation department land. The model flood centre will have all kinds of facilities. The land for the facility has already been identified and the construction is expected to start very soon. The proposal will be sent to the district headquarters within the next few days.

Tapas Pal, BDO of Harishchandrapur II said: “An order has been received from the district administration to build a model flood centre in that area.

Approximately Rs 70 lakh has been allocated. We have been instructed to send a plan for this.” Incidentally, every year during the monsoon, due to the rise of water in the Fulhar, water enters the villages in the unprotected area of the river. Villagers have to live with cattle in the waterlogged condition. The administration also rushes to provide medical services and relief to these areas.

The schools in the area allow many people to stay together and become temporary flood centres.

Tajmul Hossain, the minister of state for Textile and MLA of the area, said: “This flood centre is for the safe shelter of people who get flooded. The work will start very soon.”

Purnima Yadav, a local resident, said: ‘’Every year the flood -affected remain in dire straits. They have to struggle due to shortage of food and medicines. If this flood centre is built, I think the suffering will reduce.’’