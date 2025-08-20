Model files plaint of ‘sexual abuse’ for film work, probe underway

Kolkata: A struggling model filed a complaint at Kasba Police Station, alleging that two individuals connected to the film industry sexually exploited her under the guise of offering her a film opportunity.

Sources said the woman came in contact with the two accused in 2023 and was subjected to sexual abuse on multiple occasions at different locations. She initially remained silent as the duo had assured her of work. However, when the assaults continued, she protested, only to be allegedly threatened with dire consequences if she disclosed the exploitation. As the assaults became frequent, the woman lodged a complaint at Kasba Police Station on Monday. Acting on her written complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

While no arrests have been made so far, investigators have recorded her initial statement and initiated a probe.