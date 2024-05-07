Model Code of Conduct turned into ‘Modi code of conduct’ under BJP rule: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission has turned a blind eye to the allegations against BJP leaders that they indulge in hate speeches during campaigns, converting the Model Code of Conduct to "Modi code of conduct".

Addressing an election rally at Purulia, the TMC supremo also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders consider only themselves as Hindus, and they do not think about other communities.

Modi and other BJP leaders by their "hate-filled speeches" are intimidating lower caste Hindus, minorities and other marginalised sections, but the Election Commission is silent, she alleged.

"The Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct has turned out to be a mockery and should be rechristened as Modi code of conduct. But we will continue to flag every incident of violation of rights of citizens of this country," Banerjee said.

Continuing her tirade at Modi, Banerjee said she has not seen another PM who utters so many lies.

She asked, “What happened to his 2014 promise of giving Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen? What happened to his promise to give free LPG gases? What happened to his ‘Beti Banchao Beti Padao’ project?”

"In every village, BJP leaders are making a false promise of giving Rs 3000 to every poor woman under the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme. Remember, the BJP has withheld 100 days wage to the poor in Bengal for three years. The BJP is also not releasing a single paisa for rice, we have shouldered the entire amount so that our poor don’t feel the crunch,” she added.

The TMC supremo claimed that Modi visits Bengal only during polls, and resurfaces only ahead of the elections.

At another rally in Bisnupur in Bankura district, Banerjee alleged that the BJP is offering cash to tribal people to win votes.

“They had also offered cash to the mothers of Sandeshkhali as part of their conspiracy to weave a narrative to defame Bengal and its women. They have misjudged Bengal’s women, their dignity and self-respect,” she said.

In a recent viral video, it was claimed that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was behind the Sandeshkhali incidents and several women were paid money to raise protests against TMC leaders accusing them of committing atrocities on them.

“The BJP thinks that by distributing cash, they can win votes. But by such conduct, they are showing disrespect to the people of Bengal. If any BJP leader visits your residence before the day of voting and offers money, demand Rs 15 lakh. Ask them what happened to the earlier promises of Modi,” she said.

Banerjee said if the BJP returns to power for the third time, it will throw “Dalits and other communities out of the country”.

Raising the slogan “Modi Hatao Desh bachao”, she alleged that the BJP is conspiring to implement the Uniform Civil Code which will make SCs, STs, OBCs and Muslims lose their identity.

Banerjee claimed that she received a message that a person belonging to the minority community was beaten to death on the way to a polling booth.

She, however, added that she does not have details about the incident.

Banerjee wondered whether the EC would take action on it.