MoD looking for anti-drone munition to sharpen Army’s air defence systems

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance the Army’s air defence systems in the wake of increasing threat posed by drones and loitering munitions, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is narrowing down on Indian manufacturers for producing anti-drone ammunition.

The MoD recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) to identify capable Indian manufacturers for producing 23 mm anti-drone ammunition, marking another step forward towards self-reliance drive.

According to the RFI, the ammunition will be designed with the existing Zu 23mm and Schilka Weapon Systems, which are integral to the Army’s air defence apparatus. The proposed 23mm anti-drone ammunition will feature advanced capabilities such as proximity or airburst fuzes, enabling detonation near airborne targets for maximum effectiveness. Additionally, the ammunition will include pre-fragmented shells designed to cause optimized damage through precise fragment dispersion.

The MoD has outlined stringent specifications to ensure compatibility with current systems and maximum operational performance. The ammunition must adhere to the ballistics of existing HEI-T ammunition and fit the breech block, chamber, and barrel of the Zu 23mm and Schilka systems without requiring any modifications. Operationally, the ammunition must perform efficiently in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +55°C and withstand storage conditions from -40°C to +65°C, with a shelf life of at least ten years.

The MoD has adopted a Single Stage-Two Bid System for procurement, which includes technical and commercial evaluations, field trials, and subsequent contract negotiations. Eligible vendors must comply with stringent technical, financial, and operational requirements, ensuring the highest standards in the manufacturing process.

Vendors must hold a valid industrial license and demonstrate a minimum of two years of experience in manufacturing or electronics. Also, integration experience or successful completion of similar turnkey projects will be considered for qualification.

Financial criteria mandate that the average annual turnover of vendors over the last three financial years should equal at least 30 per cent of the estimated project cost. Moreover, vendors must possess a net worth of at least 5 per cent of the project’s cost and maintain a credit rating equivalent to CRISIL CCR-BBB or higher. The financial health of applicants is crucial, with any vendor under insolvency resolution being disqualified from participation.

Recognizing the role of startups and MSMEs in bolstering indigenous defence production, the MoD has also provided provisions for their participation.

For projects below Rs 100 crores annually or Rs 150 crores overall, financial parameters will be relaxed. Startups meeting simplified general and technical criteria are encouraged to submit proposals, further expanding the scope for innovation within the defence ecosystem.

In line with the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, the RFI mandates a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in the ammunition’s production, aligning with the government’s push for local manufacturing.

Vendors are required to submit documentation demonstrating compliance with project requirements, including annual reports, details of previous projects, and certifications for technical and financial standards.

The RFI emphasises transparency and objectivity in the selection process. Clear guidelines will govern vendor evaluation, with specific criteria outlined to prevent ambiguity or subjective interpretation. This approach aims to foster a competitive and fair procurement environment, encouraging participation from a broad base of Indian defence manufacturers. The deadline for submitting responses is February 17, this year.

However, the MoD has clarified that participation in the RFI process does not imply any legal or contractual obligations on its part. The ministry’s effort to enhance air defence capabilities through the indigenous production of advanced ammunition underscores its commitment to building a robust and self-reliant defence industrial base in India.