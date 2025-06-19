‘Mockery of democracy’: CM rejects Centre’s ‘Constitution Murder Day’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led Centre’s decision to observe June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ (Constitution Murder Day), calling it a “mockery of democracy” and accusing the Union government of systematically weakening democratic institutions. She said the move has clear political motives.

Banerjee also took a swipe at the leadership, alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is effectively running the country. “Since the Prime Minister is always travelling, Amit Shah should be officially declared as the Prime Minister,” she said.

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee announced that her government would not observe June 25 as Constitution Murder Day, as asked by the Union Home Ministry.

“We will not observe June 25 as Constitution Murder Day. This is nothing but hypocrisy. Those who do not respect the Constitution are now preaching about its morality. It is a mockery,” she said.

“Is democracy even alive in India today? Given the way the BJP is trying to change and weaken the Constitution every day, we could observe ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ daily,” Banerjee claimed.

She also accused the Centre of continuously stripping citizens of their fundamental rights, bulldozing state economies and encroaching on the federal rights of state governments.

“We don’t need lectures on democracy from those who are bulldozing the federal structure and democratic ethos every single day,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also questioned the timing of Constitution Murder Day, stating that the 50-year mark was completed in 2024 itself.

“The Constitution is the pillar of democracy. We cannot use a term like ‘Constitution Murder Day’. I strongly object to this language,” Banerjee said.

“Democracy was murdered during demonetisation itself,” she added. Referring to the plane crash she said: “So many people are dying. There is not even a single FIR.”

She also expressed displeasure at a letter from the Uttar Pradesh Special Secretary to the West Bengal Department of Culture, instructing that June 20 be observed as ‘Paschimbanga Diwas’ across all Raj Bhavans.

“Who chose this date? India became Independent on August 15. How can the Centre dictate Bengal’s foundation day? This is an insult to Bengal. Bangla Diwas will be celebrated on 1st Baisakh, the Bengali New Year, as decided by our Assembly (in 2023),” she said.

“Now you want to come and celebrate ‘Bangla Diwas’? Those who have continuously insulted and deprived Bengal are now trying to honour it?” Banerjee asked further.