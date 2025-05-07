Mock drills to focus on Chicken’s Neck

Darjeeling: As the Centre intensifies efforts to bolster civil defence against “new and complex threats,” the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to conduct mock drills on May 7 across 259 districts nationwide.

In Bengal, 31 locations have been identified for these drills. Given the unique geopolitical status of North Bengal—with four international borders nearby—special focus is being placed on the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck” in defence parlance.

This narrow strip of land connects the northeastern states to the Indian mainland. Of the 31 locations in Bengal, 17 are in North Bengal, where the drills will be held on Wednesday. The zones have been categorised into three tiers. No location in Bengal falls under Category 1; 24 are in Category 2, and 7 in Category 3. All the North Bengal locations fall under Category 2, according to the Home Ministry list.

These locations include Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Siliguri, Hashimara, Farakka, Balurghat, Alipurduar, Raiganj, Islampur, Dinhata, Mekhliganj, Mathabhanga, Kalimpong, Jaldhaka, and Kurseong—most of which are close to international borders. The Chicken’s Neck, a 22–35 km wide land strip, is bordered by Bangladesh to the southwest, Nepal to the northwest, Bhutan to the north, and China to the north and northeast. It is a strategic hotspot, being the only land route connecting mainland India with the northeast states.

In the event of a conflict, an adversary could attempt to sever this crucial link. A new front has emerged in Bangladesh following the end of Sheikh Hasina’s regime. The current interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus and backed by the military, has not shown much inclination toward maintaining friendly ties with India. On the contrary, Yunus and his aides have repeatedly issued veiled threats about involving China to cut off India’s northeast from the mainland.

“This further necessitates India being battle-ready on the Bangladesh front as well. Though they might not be capable of inflicting major damage, they could act as a strategic irritant, forcing India to stay engaged on multiple fronts,” said a defence analyst.

Recently, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army conducted “SarvShakti”—an exercise integrating tactical operations with modern technology in the region.

“The mock drills will involve crash-blackout measures, early camouflage of vital and strategic installations, and rehearsing evacuation plans. The goal is to ensure minimal civilian casualties and test preparedness in the face of any eventuality,” said an official.