Mock drill for rescue operation during earthquake, bldg collapse held

DARJEELING: In case of a major calamity in the hill town of Darjeeling, traffic woes will emerge as the main deterrent in rescue and relief operations. The mock drill on earthquake and building collapse conducted by the district administration on Friday was a clear pointer to this. The situation further worsens during peak tourist season when the number of vehicles increase considerably on the roads.



The district administration including the Disaster Management department, Civil Defence and the SDO office, Darjeeling had organised the drill at Rink Mall on Friday morning. School students along with the visitors to the Mall participated in the drill that simulated an earthquake and collapse of a building complete with sirens, sounds of the ground shaking and shattering of glass.

“The whole exercise is to spread awareness on how to respond to such a situation in a mature manner without panicking. Response of the local community along with focus on minimising damage are key factors in the aftermath of a disaster like earthquake, landslide, fire or a building collapse,” stated Namoshree Rai, Disaster Management Professional.

The line departments including the police, fire brigade, health department, WBSEDCL along with NGOs were called in to simulate a real life situation. The police arrived at the Rink Mall located on Ladenla Road in the heart of town from the Sadar police station located at the Chowk Bazar in 8 minutes. Owing to the traffic snarl they arrived on foot.

The fire engines arrived in 10 minutes from Dali, 4 km from Darjeeling town. “At times when the traffic jam is severe it can take hours to cover this 4km,” stated a fireman.

The medical team arrived in 45minutes from the Darjeeling Sadar hospital that is around 600m away. “As soon as we got the distress call, we came out of the Out Patient Department and rushed in an ambulance. However, owing to the massive traffic jam we took so long. Finally we arrived on foot and the ambulance followed as the ambulance is also an important part of such events,” stated Dr. Arunava Roy of the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.

Electricity was disconnected by the WNSEDCL following the earthquake simulation. The casualties were carried out by fire brigade and civil defence staff. The medical team provided first aid and other medical assistance. Unbridled constructions have emerged as the biggest cause of fear. Though Darjeeling has been a witness to frequent seismic activity coupled with landslides, illegal constructions continue unbridled in the Hills.